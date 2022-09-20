Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

