ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 574 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

