ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 10,991 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PyroGenesis Canada worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYR opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

