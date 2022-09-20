ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Kamada worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kamada Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.