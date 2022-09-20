ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

