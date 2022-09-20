ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Perion Network worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 286,940 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 970,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PERI opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

