ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.15. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 197.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

