ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 914,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 340,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

