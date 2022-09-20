ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of WalkMe worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 70.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth $189,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

