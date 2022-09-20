ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Taboola.com worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

