ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.