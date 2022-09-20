ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cellebrite DI worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 821,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

