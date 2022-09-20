ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $17,346,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $16,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

