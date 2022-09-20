ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Riskified worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 6.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,731,000 after purchasing an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 1,204.6% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

