ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AudioCodes worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in AudioCodes by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $693.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

