ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,331,779 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,331,779 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Price Performance

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

