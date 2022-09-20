ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 138,967 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Gamida Cell worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 202,456 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMDA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

