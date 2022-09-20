ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 35,989 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eastman Kodak worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 383,445 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 95.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KODK. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

