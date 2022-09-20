ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 6,383 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Radware worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Radware by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 880,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 311.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 640,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Trading Up 1.8 %

Radware stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46, a PEG ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.