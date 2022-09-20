ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 63,851 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,851 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.25% of Ceragon Networks worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

