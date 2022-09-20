ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,684 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JFrog worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $289,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

JFrog Price Performance

Insider Activity at JFrog

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.