Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 3,354 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARTNA opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $526.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

