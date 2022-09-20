B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson Buys 5,892 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

