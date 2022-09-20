Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

