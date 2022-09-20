Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.