Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.75% of FactSet Research Systems worth $288,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $446.46 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.87 and a 200-day moving average of $409.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

