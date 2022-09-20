Bank of America Corp DE Invests $321.04 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,844,470 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,036,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Shell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

