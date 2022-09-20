Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Otis Worldwide worth $319,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after acquiring an additional 88,887 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

