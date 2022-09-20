Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $240.85 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

