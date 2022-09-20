Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 1,159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $240.85 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

