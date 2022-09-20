Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $346.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

