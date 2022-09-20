Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $12,939,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

