Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Mahidhar Reddy Sells 10,815 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mahidhar Reddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $931.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.35. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $6,346,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 453.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

