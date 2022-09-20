Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,345 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

