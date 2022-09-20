Bremer Bank National Association Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,740.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

