Bremer Bank National Association Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,740.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More
