Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

