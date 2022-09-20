Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

