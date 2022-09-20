Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 205,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 516,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

