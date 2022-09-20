Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $480.40

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480.40 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.81), with a volume of 121348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502.80 ($6.08).

CWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of £939.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 604.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 648.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

