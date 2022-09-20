Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $372.13 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.58 and a 12-month high of $765.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.58 and its 200-day moving average is $483.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.