Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $407.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

