CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Timothy Francis Mccourt Sells 360 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.