Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Cognyte Software worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,497 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.