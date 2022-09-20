Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.