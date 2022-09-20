Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Insider Audrey Grimm Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

