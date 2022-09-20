Covington Capital Management Buys 475 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 448.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Roku by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Roku Trading Up 2.3 %

ROKU opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -202.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

