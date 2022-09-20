Covington Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,260 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter by 37.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

