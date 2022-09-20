Covington Capital Management Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after buying an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

CPRT opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

