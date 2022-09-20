Covington Capital Management Has $49,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 840.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.