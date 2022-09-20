Covington Capital Management Has $58,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 492,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,098 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

